Sooraj Barjatya Reveals He Was Writing a Film for Salman Khan Amid Pandemic, Got Drifted Towards Uunchai

Salman Khan and director Sooraj Barjatya’s collaborations have resulted in some of Bollywood's blockbusters. From Maine Pyar Kiya to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, their work together has been incredible. In a recent interview with Indian Express, the filmmaker said he has found a relationship that goes beyond movies with his long-time collaborator and friend Salman Khan. It is a combination of jokes, stories, encouragement, and, most importantly, respect. Sooraj described Salman Khan as a “family guy” – “the elder son who loves his brothers, sisters and respects his parents so much.”

Sooraj Barjatya said, “Essentially if you ask me, he is a family guy. If you go into the core of Salman Khan, what he projects sometimes is something else because essentially, he is that elder son who loves his brothers, and sisters and respects his parents so much. I have never seen someone more respectful than him.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The filmmaker further revealed that he doesn’t talk to or meet Salman Khan for months but that doesn’t change their equation. Even when they are busy, Salman keeps encouraging him to make more films.

“He keeps encouraging me to make more family films. He says, ‘Let’s make what we used to make, bring back that.’ He trusts me with the family films,” said the filmmaker.

Sooraj added that when the pandemic hit the world, he was in the middle of writing a film for Salman Khan but he had to move to another project due to the circumstances. His latest film Uunchai, a film about three friends in their 60s on a mission to scale Mount Everest, is slated to hit the theatres on November 11.

In the interview, Sooraj told that while writing a script for Salman, an inner voice told him to make Uunchai.

“When I was writing a film for him, I told him that I have voice which is asking me to make Uunchai. He laughed and said, ‘Sooraj where will you go, this is not your style!’ But the voice in me was too strong and he understood, encouraged me. He recently saw the trailer and told me he loved it. Our relationship is beyond filmmaking,” he said.

When asked about his next project with Salman Khan, the filmmaker said that it will take time to finalise the story. “I have a version written, the structure is there, but there is still for that to begin. I will require some more time for the project because if I am working with him, it has to be special. The film is in the family space. Till then I am busy as a producer with my younger son Avnish’s movie, starring Rajveer and Paloma. It is another director after 30 years coming from Rajshri so it is a big responsibility,” said Sooraj Barjatya.

Salman Khan will soon be seen in Tiger 3, the third installment of his popular franchise, which also stars Katrina Kaif. The film will be released on April 23 of next year. He will also appear in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde.

Read all the Latest Movies News here