Sooraj Barjatya Reveals Why Rajshri Took 5 Decades to Work With Amitabh Bachchan

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan joined forces with Sooraj R Barjatya for the first time in Uunchai. However, Big B’s association with Rajshri Production goes back to the 1970s. The actor had worked in Rajshri Production’s 1973 release Saudagar, Now, nearly five decades later, they are back together. In a recent interview with Times of India, Sooraj Barjatya revealed why he took so long to collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan after Saudagar.“It just so happened that in the 70s we were making non-star-cast movies, more teenage movies. We were not making action films and Bachchan sir had an action hero image,” the ace director said.

He added that Rajshri production has distributed some of his iconic films namely, Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony and Parvarish.

The filmmaker further stated, “the films that we produced were more family oriented. My father used to make a lot of non-star-cast films. So, maybe that’s why we never worked together. But Jaya Ji has done two films with us. Abhishek did Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon with us”.

The director said that the moment the writers narrated Uunchai’s script, the image of Big B came to his mind. “And then immediately Bachchan sir’s image came to my mind because of his grace, image, acting ability and courage,” shared the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo director.

The filmmaker first shared the synopsis with Bachchan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uunchai’s plot revolves around four friends, played by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, and Boman Irani. Denzongpa's character has only one life goal: to summit Mount Everest. But he dies before completing his dream. His bereaved friends decide to carry out his dying wish and scatter his ashes on Everest, regardless of how many storms they must endure. The trio sets out for Everest base camp despite their advanced age and medical issues. The film’s trailer also gives a glimpse of the three female leads, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika, who doesn't appear to play an important role in this story about four friends.

Bankrolled by Rajshri Productions, Uunchai will release on November 11

