Sooraj Barjatya: Salman Khan Always Encourages Me to Go Back to What We Do'

Veteran film-maker Sooraj Barjatya has churned out some iconic films with Salman Khan like Maine Pyaar Kia, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. Barjatya, who is making a comeback with Uunchai, revealed his plans regarding working with the Dabangg actor in future projects.

In an interview with PTI, Sooraj Barjatya shared that Salman Khan always urges him to create family dramas like back in the days as that’s the genre nobody is exploring today. The filmmaker said, “He says ‘I do my action everywhere but we will do family (dramas) together.’ He always encourages me to go back to what we do. He is like let’s do the same thing… Like having a brother, sister and family because no one does that today. He says, ‘Let’s go back to these (films)’. Essentially, it is a part of his life and even mine. Besides, both of us want to spend more time together.”



The Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo director would also be making a foray into the OTT space with three web series under development at his family banner Rajshri Productions. The series will largely be rich in family-friendly content in lieu with the brand that he has created for himself with movies like Saraansh and Nadiya Ke Paar.

He disclosed, “We have been offered to make Rajshri kind of stories by all platforms. After the pandemic, families have come together. I am surprised and happy. We are in the process of starting three-four series soon. It is in our space (family entertainers). Some are in the scripting stage, others are in the ideation stage. We will look at all of this post the release of Unnchai.”

Uunchai is the story of three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. It is the 60th film under Rajshri Productions and hence would mark the diamond jubilee of the famed production house. The film which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra is scheduled for a theatrical release on 11 November 2022.

