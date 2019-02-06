LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Sooraj Barjatya Won’t Remake Any of His Films but is Open to Them Inspiring Other Works

Sooraj Barjatya is currently gearing up for the directorial debut of his younger son Avnish.

IANS

Updated:February 6, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sooraj Barjatya Won’t Remake Any of His Films but is Open to Them Inspiring Other Works
Sooraj Barjatya with Salman Khan. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Sooraj Barjatya's directorial debut Maine Pyar Kiya that catapulted Salman Khan to superstardom will complete 30 years of its release in 2019.

There have been references to the iconic film in quite a few projects, including the ongoing TV show Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai. Asked if he would like to remake any of his films, Barjatya told IANS, "I don't think I would be able to remake any of my films because that is a part of my life that I have already lived. If someone is inspired and can give it (his films) his or her perspective to it, then (it's okay)." 

"This year, we are doing 30 years of Maine Pyar Kiya. Nothing (special has been planned to celebrate it)," he added.

After working with Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, he will reunite with the superstar for yet another movie.



"We both wanted to start our film together earlier but Hum Chaar came up. My younger son Avnish also wants to become a director. 

"Last year, we (Barjatya and his son) spent a lot of time working on the script. He (Avnish) has written the script. That's going to be a big launch. It's a big responsibility for me also. The launch of his film will happen this year. Once his script is done, then I will start working on my film with Salman."

So, there's still time.

"Whatever it is, it will be a special film with Salman," he said.

Will Salman Khan be in Avnish's film? "No, that's a love story. He (Salman) won't fit into it," said the Vivah director.

For now, he is looking forward to the release of his production Hum Chaar. The trailer gives a peek into the lives of four friends, played by actors Prit Kamani, Anshuman Malhotra, Simran Sharma and Tushar Pandey. 



Barjatya's banner Rajshri Productions is known for making family dramas laced with songs, dance and celebrations. Hum Chaar, on the other hand, is about friendship.

"When our director Abhishek Dixit came to us with the subject, he asked 'Why should family be restricted to only aunts, cousins and uncles? How often can I go for birthdays and anniversaries to my hometown? I celebrate with my friends'. That gave me a different insight," he said.

Follow @News18Movies for more.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram