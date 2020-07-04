Sooraj Pancholi Blasts Claims Sushant's Manager Was Expecting His Child And Salman Is Protecting Him

Sooraj Pancholi has lashed out at reports that claimed Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian was pregnant with his child, calling them “rubbish." Sooraj said that he didn’t know Disha at all and only found out about her after Sushant’s death.

It’s been speculated that Disha was pregnant with Sooraj's child, and Sushant, who reportedly had a scuffle with the Hero actor in 2017, was aware of it and was about to expose him. It’s also been claimed that Salman Khan has been protecting Sooraj.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Sooraj said, "What scuffle with Sushant? I never had any argument with him, which I have clarified before as well. And, why will Salman Khan get involved in my life? Does he not have other things to do? I don’t even know who Disha is, I have never met her in my life. I found out about her after Sushant’s death, and I feel bad for the families involved. Someone has written this rubbish on their personal Facebook page, made it into a movie script and put it out there."

Recently, Jiah Khan's mother accused Salman Khan of sabotaging the investigation into the actress' death. In a video released by SpotboyE, actor Jiah Khan’s mother, Rabia Amin accused Salman of using his money power to sabotage actor Jiah Khan’s death probe. She said that Khan did this to protect Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah Khan’s alleged boyfriend at that time, from interrogation.

Reacting to the same, Sooraj said, "I am very numb and hurt. This is affecting me a lot. I don’t know what to say. It’s been eight years and my case (Jiah) hasn’t even taken off and it’s only because Rabiya Khan (Jiah’s mother) doesn’t show up in court. I had to face the CBI since I was 21-22. I have cooperated with the police. I have done everything possible, haven’t missed a single date in court even when I was down with fever. But if the complainant (Rabiya) isn’t showing up in court, what are they looking for? Do they really seek justice or do they just want to harass me?"