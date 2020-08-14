Sooraj Pancholi, Disha Salian's Parents File Complaints Against Puneet Vashisht for Defamatory Post

Sooraj Pancholi and parents of Disha Salian have filed separate police complaints against TV actor Puneet Vashisht, who has been accused of sharing a defamatory post days after the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha, who briefly managed the late actor.

In his complaint filed on Friday, Pancholi has reproduced a June 30 Facebook post of Vashisht, in which he has linked the former to Sushant and Disha's deaths, according to the Indian Express.

In the complaint, Sooraj, the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab said, “Mischievous stories are planted in social media by Mr Puneet Vashisht and larger organised crime syndicate. The police should ask them to procure evidence for their theory and if they do not have any, action should be taken.”

On July 2, Vashisht, however, edited the post and added “forwarded” before it, indicating that it was sent by someone else, said police. The post can still be seen on his account and has been shared multiple times.

Senior Inspector Rajendra Thakur of Versova police station told Indian Express, “We have received the complaint and are conducting an inquiry.” No FIR has been registered yet. In their complaint, Disha Salian’s parents have accused Puneet of tarnishing their daughter’s reputation. “The family has said Vashisht put up defamatory posts against her on his Facebook,” another police officer said.

In a recent interview with India Today, Sooraj had said, “My mother thinks that I’m going to harm myself. And she has spoken to me a couple of times. Even after Sushant’s death, she spoke to me saying, ‘Sooraj, whatever it is, if there’s anything in your heart please come and talk to us. Don’t be quiet.’ I’m not a very talkative person when it comes to my problems. I don’t discuss with my family because I know they’re stressed because of me.”