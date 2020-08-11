Sooraj Pancholi Files Police Complaint After Being Linked to Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput's Deaths

Sooraj Pancholi has filed a complaint at the Versova Police Station alleging harassment by those who carry unverified news reports linking him to Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput's deaths without any evidence.

Celebrity manager Disha Salian and actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide in June. She was Sushant's manager till a few months before her death.

Sooraj's name was dragged into rumours, with some claiming that Disha was pregnant with the actor's baby at the time she passed away on June 8, in a case of reported suicide.

A source close to the actor informed Bombay Times, “Sooraj has been harassed since Sushant and Disha's deaths, owing to fake news that was carried by sections of media, social media and YouTube. He has filed complaint against certain media houses, Youtubers and certain people who have been spreading fake news and conspiracy theories on Facebook. He wants the rumour mongers to be accountable for the mental harassment caused to him, and also, they must prove the baseless charges levelled against him."

Sooraj had earlier rubbished such rumours in an interview with Bombay Times where he said, "I don't even know who Disha is, I have never met her in my life. I found out about her after Sushant's death, and I feel bad for the families involved."

Sooraj had also called out an unverified news report that was being run on a channel. The channel ran pictures of Sooraj at a party to support their claims that he knew Disha. However, the actor clarified that the woman who is being called Disha in a picture with him was not her but another friend of his.

