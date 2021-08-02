Sooraj Pancholi on Jiah Khan Case: Don't Know How I Survived Last Eight Years

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, who is on trial for the alleged abetment to Jiah Khan’s suicide, said that he is satisfied that the case has been moved to a special CBI court. Sooraj, who was arrested in 2013 and has been on trial since March 2019, recounted his last eight years and said that he and his family has suffered a lot.

Talking to Bombay Times, Sooraj said, “I am a little satisfied with this because my case should have been in the special CBI Court from the beginning. Now that the matter is in the CBI Court, I am hopeful that we will see closure to this. If the court finds me guilty, I should be penalised, but if it doesn’t, I deserve to be set free from these charges.”

Sooraj, who has been under harsh media spotlight since the incident said that public perception of him was ruined years ago due to the case.

He further added, “I don’t know how I survived the last eight years; my family’s support has seen me through it all. I have tried forgetting the experiences I have had through these years. My aim is to look ahead and move forward. My family is hopeful that the CBI Court will at least be expeditious with the case.”

Jiah Khan, who was known for films such as Nishabd, Ghajini and Housefull was found dead at her residence in June 3, 2013. Sooraj was arrested in abetment charges on June 10 but released a month later on bail.

Meanwhile, Sooraj, who is the son of veteran actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, made his Bollywood debut with Nikkhil Advani’s Hero. He was paired opposite Athiya Shetty and the film was co-produced by Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai. He has since then starred in Satellite Shankar, Hawa Singh and Time to Dance.

