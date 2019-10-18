Take the pledge to vote

Sooraj Pancholi on Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Don't Have Patience to Wait 14-20 Years for Judgement

At the trailer launch of his upcoming movie 'Satellite Shankar', Sooraj Pancholi talked about Jiah Khan's suicide case and said that he had faith in the Indian legal system.

News18.com

Updated:October 18, 2019, 11:37 AM IST
Image of Sooraj Pancholi, courtesy of Instagram

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who will be next seen in Satellite Shankar, recently broke down at his movie's trailer launch in the city while talking about his girlfriend Jiah Khan who committed suicide in 2013 and he was accused for the same.

Talking about his ordeal, he was quoted by a report in Mirror as, "I have been struggling in life over the past seven years. I was put behind bars when I was 21 for something I haven’t done. I don’t want to say that all these years I have been quiet because I believed in our legal system."

The actor said that he still believes in the legal procedure, however it has been time-consuming. "I have been going for court hearing since I was 21. I will turn 29 in a month. I don’t have the patience to wait for the judgement for another 14-20 years." the same report quoted him as saying.

Talking about the procedure, the actor further explained that if he is the complainant, he doesn't have to go the court. However, the one who has been accused, has to be present for every hearing. Pressing on how he has bear patience all this while and still continues to do so, he highlighted how his case is the 'only case in the history of India', where it the accused who has requested to continue with the trial despite all of it.

At the trailer launch, Sooraj was accompanied by his co star Megha Akash, film's director Irfan Kamal and producers Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde. The movie is slated for a November 15 release.

