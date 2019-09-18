Actress Jiah Khan died an unfortunate death in 2013.

In the aftermath, the Pancholi family faced a lot of turmoil and allegations as Sooraj was in a relationship with the now-late actress during that time. Sooraj was even accused of several other crimes by Jiah's mother Rabiya. Post that, Sooraj had to spend some time behind the bars, and now the actor has opened up about his experience in jail and even revealed details about his time inside the cell.

Talking about his time in jail, in an interview with an entertainment website, Sooraj spoke about being put in the Anda Cell at the Arthur Road jail.

Revealing details about his confinement, the Hero actor explained how he had no contact with anyone and spoke about not even getting newspapers while he was there. Sooraj added about turning being numb at that moment as he further added about constantly thinking that he lost someone he loved.

Recalling the incident, Sooraj, who appeared on a talk show for Pinkvilla, said, "I was put in the Anda cell at the Arthur Road jail which is the most secluded cell. You have no contact with anyone and you don't even get newspapers. I was completely numb. At that point, nothing mattered. All that I kept thinking was that I lost someone who I loved."

Sooraj went onto explain why he remained silent on the matter for all this time. He said, "I have actually been silent because I respect that family. I respect what the family has been through."

Meanwhile, Sooraj currently has films Satellite Shankar and Time To Dance lined up.

