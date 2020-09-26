Sooraj Pancholi Quashes Rumours About Aditya Pancholi Testing Positive for Covid-19

Sooraj Pancholi has quashed all rumours about his father Aditya Pancholi testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

As per a report in The Times of India, Sooraj has mentioned that his mother actress Zarina Wahab had tested positive for COVID-19. She had gone to meet her family and the day she returned from there she fell sick.

The actor told the daily, "She was asymptomatic. She was admitted and discharged five days later after testing negative, and since then, she has been in isolation at home."

Zarina too has confirmed that she is doing absolutely fine. Furthermore, she has also revealed that her quarantine period will be ending on September 24.

Meanwhile, Sooraj's name has once again come in the limelight for the wrong reasons. The actor's name has cropped up in celebrity manager Disha Salian and actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. There have been claims mentioning that Disha was pregnant with Sooraj's child at the time of her death on June 8.

However, the actor had taken to social media to clear the air about this. He had hit out at a media outlet for wrongly identifying his friend Anushri Gaur as Disha. He had also gone on to say that he in his life has never interacted with Disha.

In a social media post which he has deleted now, Sooraj had written, “That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not “Disha Salian” that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India. Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this!"