Sooraj Pancholi Says He Never Met Disha Salian, Shehnaaz Gill Spitting Image of Katrina Kaif in New Pic

Sooraj Pancholi has lashed out at reports that claimed Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian was pregnant with his child, calling them “rubbish." Sooraj said that he didn’t know Disha at all and only found out about her after Sushant’s death.

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill, who is known as 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif', looks exactly like the Bollywood actress in her latest Instagram photo. Shehnaaz, who is currently enjoying her first proper experience of rainy season in Mumbai, took to Instagram to share a monochrome selfie of herself. In the picture, Shehnaaz looks like the carbon copy of Katrina.

A fan of R Madhavan recently unearthed a video from one of his old Tamil films where he is dancing to a peppy song. While sharing the post, the user wrote, "hi @ActorMadhavanwas rewatching this cute song, permission to marry you please Pleading face." When the Rang De Basanti actor came across this video, he called himself the worst dancer in the history of Tamil cinema.

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn is all set to announce a film based on the attack on Indian soldiers by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. According to the film's description, it will narrate the "story of the sacrifice of 20 Indian army men who fought the Chinese army".

Bigg Boss season 8 winner Gautam Gulati has shared a photo on his Instagram that has sent fans into a frenzy. The photo shows the actor getting married to Urvashi Rautela, as per Hindu tradition. Fans of both actors were quick to assume that they were probably yet another couple who decided to tie the knot during the lockdown.

