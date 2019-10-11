Sooraj pancholi Set for a New Innings, Satellite Shankar to Release on November 15
Sooraj, who is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero.
Sooraj, who is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero.
Actor Sooraj Pancholi starrer Satellite Shankar is scheduled to hit the screens on November 15.
Sooraj on Friday shared on Instagram a poster of the film in which he is seen in army print pants paired with a black t-shirt. In the backdrop there is an outline of India's map and a caption which reads: "Not all heroes go to the battlefield."
He captioned the image: "This soldiers incredible journey of India has been personally heart-warming for me! Cannot wait to take on the road with #SatelliteShankar. See you all in cinemas on November 15th!"
View this post on Instagram
This soldiers incredible journey of India has been personally heart-warming for me! Cannot wait to take on the road with #SatelliteShankar See you all in cinemas on the 15th of November! 🇮🇳❤️#IrfanKamal @meghaakash @palomighosh @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @jitanharmeetsingh @cine1studios #SCIPL @satelliteshankar
The film was earlier scheduled to release in July.
Directed by Irfan Kamal, Satellite Shankar is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.
Sooraj, who is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, made his debut in 2015 with Hero.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary to be Eliminated from Nach Baliye 9 by Constant Voting?
- Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Told Girlfriend Any Love Story in the Show is Only for 3 Months
- Nokia 6.2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Everything You Need to Know
- OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren Edition Unveiled: Price, Specs, Launch Date and More
- German Synagogue Shooting: Just How is Social Media Always at The Scene of a Carnage?