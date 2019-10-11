Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sooraj pancholi Set for a New Innings, Satellite Shankar to Release on November 15

Sooraj, who is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero.

IANS

Updated:October 11, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
Sooraj pancholi Set for a New Innings, Satellite Shankar to Release on November 15
Sooraj, who is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi starrer Satellite Shankar is scheduled to hit the screens on November 15.

Sooraj on Friday shared on Instagram a poster of the film in which he is seen in army print pants paired with a black t-shirt. In the backdrop there is an outline of India's map and a caption which reads: "Not all heroes go to the battlefield."

He captioned the image: "This soldiers incredible journey of India has been personally heart-warming for me! Cannot wait to take on the road with #SatelliteShankar. See you all in cinemas on November 15th!"

The film was earlier scheduled to release in July.

Directed by Irfan Kamal, Satellite Shankar is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

Sooraj, who is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, made his debut in 2015 with Hero.

