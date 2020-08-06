Sooraj Pancholi Slams Fake News Linking Him to Disha Salian's Death, Says 'Stop Harassing Me'

Internet has been abuzz with various unverified news reports post the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

Sooraj Pancholi's name was also dragged in rumours, with some claiming that Disha was pregnant with the Satellite Shankar actor's baby at the time she passed away on June 8, in a case of reported suicide.

Sooraj had earlier rubbished such rumours in an interview with Bombay Times where he said, "I don't even know who Disha is, I have never met her in my life. I found out about her after Sushant's death, and I feel bad for the families involved."

Now, Sooraj took to social media once again to clear his name in another unverified news report that was being run on a channel recently. Seemingly, the 'fake news' that Sooraj called out tried to bust the actor's claims that he did not know Disha. The channel also ran pictures of Sooraj at a party to support their claims that Sooraj knew Disha.

However, Sooraj clarified that the woman who is being called Disha in a picture with the actor is not her but another friend of his. He reiterated, "I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life.” The image featuring Sooraj also has Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya with him and others.

Take a look at how Sooraj slammed fake media report linking him to Disha's death.

On the movies front, Sooraj next features in Hawa Singh, a biopic on Indian Heavyweight boxer.

(With inputs from IANS)