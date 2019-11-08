Sooraj Pancholi Talks About Jiah Khan Case, Says He Feels Helpless

Sooraj Pancholi, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Hero, is coming back to the big screen with Satellite Shankar, a film on the adventures of an Indian soldier. It, however, hasn't been an easy ride for Sooraj.

Sooraj was charged with a case of abetment to actor Jiah Khan's suicide in 2013. His father and actor Aditya Pancholi was also named in the harassment case filed by an actress.

In a recent interaction with SpotBoye, Sooraj talkef about it and how it affected his life. He said, “No, that was their own issue. I don’t get into that. I have spent most of my time with my grandparents. I think that was a personal matter between my parents and they have sorted it out. And every one goes through ups and downs. I’m not too happy about the things that have happened but it’s their life.”

The actor also said that his mother Zarina Wahab is the source of strength for his family. “Definitely, for the entire family. My father knows that too. And, though he is tall, well-built and aggressive, my mother is still stronger than him,” he said.

In the same interview, the actor opened up about the Jiah Khan suicide case. “See, there isn’t a day when I don’t think about it because I want it to end. I’m feeling very helpless because I can’t do anything about it. Also, none of the allegations against me have been proven. So, whatever has been written against me is false,” he said.

Satellite Shankar will be released on November 15, 2019.

