Soorarai Pottru: 5 Best Moments You Can't Miss

Soorarai Pottru has been bestowed with five National Film Awards for the year 2020. The 10-member jury of the 68th National Film Awards led by filmmaker Vipul Shah announced the winners on July 22. The award was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is one of the most prestigious awards honoured in the field of Cinema.

The makers of Soorarai Pottru are on cloud nine since the awards were declared last week. The film has won awards for Best Feature Film, Best Actor award, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, and Best Music Direction (Background Score). The Sudha Kongara directorial features Suriya, Aparrna Balamurali and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Let’s take a look at the five memorable moments from the movie.

1. Airport scene

When Maara gets a call from his mother about their father being on the deathbed and wanting to meet him. But he has insufficient amount to buy a plane ticket and begs for the money. This particular scene has left many teary eyes.

2. Meet with President

In the scene, when the journalist puts everything at the stake just to help out Maara by meeting the President and expressing the problem. The scene makes everyone anxious about whether Maara may or may not urge the low-cost airlines.

3. Marriage Proposal

This sequence made the audience smile wholeheartedly. The moment when Bommi kept her conditions for accepting the marriage proposal to Maara, who chased her on his bike while she promotes her bakery is still fresh in our minds.

4. The Pitch

When Maara meets the arrogant Chairman of the airlines, who is a true businessman and just understands profit more than social welfare.

5. Dreams do come true



Maara’s dream finally came true. After all the rough patches, now middle-class people can also avail flight services. The scene does leave us wth teary eyes.

