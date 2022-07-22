Soorarai Pottru Sweeps 68th National Awards; Ranveer Singh Breaks The Internet With His Nude Photoshoot

The winners of the 68th National Awards for movies released in the year 2020 were announced. Tamil film Soorarai Pottru emerged as the biggest winner of the evening with the film winning five awards, including Best Actor for Suriya, Best Actress for Aparrna Balamurali, and Best Film. Suriya shares the Best Actor award with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan featured Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The duo indulged in a friendly banter with the host Karan Johar as they went on to spill beans about their private and professional life. During one of the segments, Karan asked Akshay if he gets trolled on social media. He revealed that people take potshots at him over his Canadian citizenship. “At the most, they write about Canada. Which I don’t care about,” said Akshay Kumar. Following this, Karan Johar pointed out to the actor that ‘trolls call him Canada Kumar’, to which the actor responded by saying, “Yeah Canada Kumar. Okay, call me that.”

A month after megastar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a death threat letter, the actor met Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansalkar at the latter’s office in South Mumbai. The actor arrived at the Mumbai police headquarters, located opposite Crawford Market, in his car around 4 pm and met Mr Phansalkar. As reported by sources, after receiving the threat letter, the 56-year-old actor submitted a written application to Mumbai Police to seek a weapon license for his protection. Salman had met Mumbai CP in the context of the license.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh left absolutely nothing to the imagination by ditching his clothes and going totally nude in a series of racy images for a magazine shoot. The actor, who is known for being eccentric and experimental when it comes to his fashion game, sent the internet into a frenzy as he stripped down in the super naked photoshoot. Interestingly, the actor paid tribute to legendary actor Burt Reynolds, who was considered a sex symbol and an icon of American pop culture. Ranveer’s pictures are going viral on social media and netizens cannot stop drooling over them.

Shamshera finally released on Friday after much delay. While there were high expectations from the film, it seems that it failed to impress critics. News18 Showsha’s review of the Ranbir Kapoor-Vaani Kapoor starrer reads: “Big, bloated, bombastic, Shamshera is a period saga that banks solely upon action and spectacle for impact. Karan Malhotra’s third directorial venture (after Agneepath and Brothers) might have been a lifeless parade of spectacular visuals without Kapoor and Dutt. Whenever Dutt is on screen though, the film develops a pulse. Kapoor, on the other hand, is the heart and soul, breath and blood.”

