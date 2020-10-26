Soorarai Pottru Trailer: Biopic Shows a Relentless Suriya Pursuing His Dream of a Low Cost Airline

Ahead of the November 12 release of Soorarai Pottru, the makers have released the trailer of the Tamil film today. Soorarai Pottru is based on events and struggles of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, with actor Suriya playing the lead. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the biopic is produced by Suriya and also stars Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles.

The trailer shows a rural man dreaming the impossible - providing a flight journey for Re 1. We get a glimpse into the life of a man who is relentless at pursuing his dream, despite being ridiculed and discouraged. Veteran actress Urvasi stars as Suriya's mother, while Aparna Balamurali plays the female lead opposite him. The music is composed by GV Prakash.

Take a look:

The film’s release was planned for summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation. Soorarai Pottru is based on the autobiography Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The book was written by Captain GR Gopinath, who chronicled the struggles that he faced in his pursuit to launch a low-cost airline service.

Amazon Prime Video had initially announced that the film will premiere on October 30. However, a few days back Suriya announced that the release has been delayed, saying, "SP is a story set in the aviation industry, so we had to deal with numerous procedures and permissions, because its a matter of national security and we were dealing with real Indian Airforce aircrafts and security. A few new NOCs are still pending for approval and we understand the wait is inevitable as this adverse time is demanding more and more focus on the nation and its priorities, than anything else!"