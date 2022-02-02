Soori Joins Cast of Director Ram’s Untitled Project Starring Nivin Pauly

Famous Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has teamed up with director Ram for an upcoming bilingual film. The film is being made in Tamil and Malayalam. The second schedule of shooting began in January. Now, the latest reports say that actor Soori has also joined the film’s star cast. Anjali will be the leading lady opposite Nivin.

Critically acclaimed writer and director Mysskin, famous for projects like Pisasu and Psycho, recently visited the sets of the film. His pictures with the team were shared on Instagram by Nivin.

The team behind director Ram’s untitled project was happy to see Mysskin on their sets. Nivin posted this photo with the caption, Look who dropped into Ram Sir’s set! Pleasure meeting you #Mysskin sir."

Nivin also posted some snaps from the sets of the film. He wrote that the second schedule of Ram sir’s untitled project has commenced. Nivin also wrote that it had been a great learning experience working with Ram.

Soori also shared the same pictures from sets on Instagram. He wrote that it was a great pleasure travelling with director Ram and brother Nivin Pauly. He concluded the caption by thanking Suresh Kamatchi for this opportunity.

On the work front, Nivin will be seen in Thuramukham. However, the film’s release was postponed due to the third wave of coronavirus. Thuramukham is an attempt to show the struggles and sacrifices of the past generation, Nivin wrote in the caption, further explaining how the film focuses on the fact that commitment to more significant causes is more important than success and failures of individuals.

Concluding the caption, Nivin wrote that the theatrical release of Thuramukham is being postponed due to coronavirus. Nivin requested his fans to follow the corona guidelines and stay safe.

Soori, on the other hand, will be a part of films like Viruman, Don, Vijay Sethupathi 46 and others.

