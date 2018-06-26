Soorma Anthem: The Song Perfectly Captures Ex-hockey Captain Sandeep Singh's Inspirational Journey

The makers of Soorma have finally unveiled the power-packed title track of the much-awaited film. The electrifying number, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi, has been voiced by Shankar Mahadevan and penned by none other than Gulzar. Soorma Anthem perfectly escapades how there are no mountains high enough for those who stand tall.While talking about the song Shankar Mahadevan shared, "The brief was to create a song that showcases the trails and tribulations of Sandeep Singh and yet make it about how he stood tall in spite of it. The song is just that I am sure it will become an anthem for every fighter out there".Diljit shared the song on his Twitter, too, and said he wanted to dedicate it to all Soormas of this country.The film is an inspiring true story of former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident.It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh has been hailed as one of the world's most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.Soorma will feature Diljit in the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written and directed by Shaad Ali and is set to release on July 13, 2018.