Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer To Hit Theatres in July, Producer Chitrangda Singh Expresses Excitement
Image: Twitter/ Diljit Dosanjh
Actor-turned-producer Chitrangda Singh announced the release date of her debut film Soorma as a producer. The actor has come on board in the capacity of a producer for the biopic of an ace hockey player and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh.
She tweeted, "So happy to share #SOORMA releases 13th July2018. my first as a producer , proud & thankful to have @sonypicsprodns @SnehaRajani join hands to bring a story of a man who fought back to win all he lost ..most of all his pride!! @Flicker_Singh @diljitdosanjh @taapsee #ShaadAli." (sic)
Currently, Chitrangda Singh is shooting for her upcoming film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster along with Sanjay Dutt and Bazaar with Saif Ali Khan.
Besides being seen as a producer, Chitrangda will also be seen in two distinct avatars in her forthcoming film Sahib Biwi And Gangster 2 and Bazaar.
So happy to share #SOORMA releases 13th July2018. my first as a producer , proud & thankful to have @sonypicsprodns @SnehaRajani join hands to bring a story of a man who fought back to win all he lost ..most of all his pride!! @Flicker_Singh @diljitdosanjh @taapsee #ShaadAli https://t.co/sB7FisQ0JJ— Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) April 27, 2018
