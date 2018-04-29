Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer To Hit Theatres in July, Producer Chitrangda Singh Expresses Excitement

So happy to share #SOORMA releases 13th July2018. my first as a producer , proud & thankful to have @sonypicsprodns @SnehaRajani join hands to bring a story of a man who fought back to win all he lost ..most of all his pride!! @Flicker_Singh @diljitdosanjh @taapsee #ShaadAli https://t.co/sB7FisQ0JJ — Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) April 27, 2018

Actor-turned-producer Chitrangda Singh announced the release date of her debut film Soorma as a producer. The actor has come on board in the capacity of a producer for the biopic of an ace hockey player and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh.Chitrangda expressed excitement to step into the shoes of a producer and explore the area of filming and also revealed that the sports biographical drama will arrive in cinemas in July.She tweeted, "So happy to share #SOORMA releases 13th July2018. my first as a producer , proud & thankful to have @sonypicsprodns @SnehaRajani join hands to bring a story of a man who fought back to win all he lost ..most of all his pride!! @Flicker_Singh @diljitdosanjh @taapsee #ShaadAli." (sic)Currently, Chitrangda Singh is shooting for her upcoming film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster along with Sanjay Dutt and Bazaar with Saif Ali Khan.Besides being seen as a producer, Chitrangda will also be seen in two distinct avatars in her forthcoming film Sahib Biwi And Gangster 2 and Bazaar.