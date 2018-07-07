English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Soorma: Sandeep Singh Visits Hospital That Gave Him 'Rebirth' After He Was Hit By Bullet Shot in 2006; Video
The former hockey star was accidentally shot with a bullet in 2006 and had got paralysed for two years.
Angad Bedi, Diljit Dosanjh, Shaad Ali, Taapsee Pannu and Sandeep Singh. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
The much-anticipated film Soorma, based on former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh, is all set to hit theatres on July 13. The sports biopic stars Diljit Dosanjh as Singh and Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in key roles.
Singh, who met with an acident 12 years back and was hospitalised in the PGI hospital of Chandigarh, recently visited the hospital ahead of the release of his biopic.
The former hockey star was accidentally shot with a bullet in 2006 and had got paralysed for two years. But he didn't give up hopes and kept working towards getting better.
Singh on his recent vist to Chandigarh visited the hospital and shot a video where he spoke about his journey.
"As everyone has seen in the trailer, in 2006 I was shot with a bullet, and this is the hospital where I was being treated and it was not less than a rebirth for me. And it is exactly after 12 years that I am standing outside the entrance of this hospital and I am getting goosebumps standing here," says Singh in the clip, shared by producer Atul Mohan on his Twitter.
Sinh has been hailed as one of the world' most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’. He brought India pride by representing the country at 2012's Olympics London where he was the highest goal scorer in the qualifiers
The drag-flicker's journey – of wins, losses, life, and death – will soon be seen on screen in Soorma, a Shaad Ali directorial. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh.
Ahead of #Soorma's release @flickersingh visits hospital that gave him rebirth after a bullet shot him 12 years ago expressing his gratitude! @diljitdosanjh @taapsee @Imangadbedi @flickersingh @sonypicsprodns @thecsfilms @IChitrangda @SnehaRajani @shaadesh #DeepakSingh pic.twitter.com/2mvhTMPlOE— Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) July 7, 2018
