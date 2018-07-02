Soorma: Shaad Ali Went an Extra Mile to Recreate Sandeep Singh's Real Life Scenes in His Biopic, See Pics

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma is inspired by a real life story of former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh and director Shaad Ali has tried to keep it as real as possible. Even months before started working on the film, Ali watched many footages of Singh available online to make sure he does justice to the biopic. He even met several people related to Singh's life.The film has been shot in Singh's hometown Shahabad to capture the real essence of his struggle and the journey to become the hockey legend. It's a lesser known fact that Singh has been hailed as one of the world' most dangerous drag-flickers with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.The film will also feature Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written and directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on July 13.