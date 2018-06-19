Soorma Song Ishq Di Baajiyaan: Gulzar's Lyrics, Diljit's Vocals Make This Track Endearing

https://t.co/0KRbQ5mOy5 #IshqDiBaajiyaan Lao Romantic Feelingaan.. Kion Ke Sandeep Bhaji Hamare Baut Romantic Hain 😜 And Haan Feelings Mai Like & Share Karna Mat Bhool Jana😁😍



The makers of Soorma have released the first track from the film and it's simplicity will definitely win your hearts. Titled Ishq Di Baajiyaan, the song depicts the romantic angle of sorts between the leads - Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu. It is sung by Diljit himself and written by legendary lyricist Gulzar. Shankar Ehsaan Loy have composed the music. The film, directed and written by Shaad Ali, is based on the inspirational journey of former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh.Announcing the release of the song on his Twitter handle, Diljit wrote, "#IshqDiBaajiyaan Lao Romantic Feelingaan.. Kion Ke Sandeep Bhaji Hamare Baut Romantic Hain And Haan Feelings Mai Like & Share Karna Mat Bhool Jana Although Gana Poora Rakhna Chaiye Thaa @sonymusicindia Mazaa Aney Lagta Hai Khatam Ho Jata Hai." (sic)Diljit, who is a huge fan of Gulzar, thanked his director for giving him the lifetime opportunity of working with the veteran lyricist."I am really thankful to Shaad Ali for this opportunity to sing in this film. Through this film, meeting Gulzar sahab was a great thing for me because I never had any contacts to get through him. To sing a song which is written by Gulzar and music of Shankar Ehsaan Loy is a big thing for me," Diljit said in a statement.The trailer of the film, which released a few weeks ago, already garnered immense appreciation from the audience. The film also fetaures Angad Bedi in a pivotal role. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma is slated to release on July 13.