English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Soorma Song Ishq Di Baajiyaan: Gulzar's Lyrics, Diljit's Vocals Make This Track Endearing
The film, directed and written by Shaad Ali, is based on the inspirational journey of former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh.
The film, directed and written by Shaad Ali, is based on the inspirational journey of former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh.
The makers of Soorma have released the first track from the film and it's simplicity will definitely win your hearts. Titled Ishq Di Baajiyaan, the song depicts the romantic angle of sorts between the leads - Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu. It is sung by Diljit himself and written by legendary lyricist Gulzar. Shankar Ehsaan Loy have composed the music. The film, directed and written by Shaad Ali, is based on the inspirational journey of former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh.
Announcing the release of the song on his Twitter handle, Diljit wrote, "#IshqDiBaajiyaan Lao Romantic Feelingaan.. Kion Ke Sandeep Bhaji Hamare Baut Romantic Hain And Haan Feelings Mai Like & Share Karna Mat Bhool Jana Although Gana Poora Rakhna Chaiye Thaa @sonymusicindia Mazaa Aney Lagta Hai Khatam Ho Jata Hai." (sic)
Diljit, who is a huge fan of Gulzar, thanked his director for giving him the lifetime opportunity of working with the veteran lyricist.
"I am really thankful to Shaad Ali for this opportunity to sing in this film. Through this film, meeting Gulzar sahab was a great thing for me because I never had any contacts to get through him. To sing a song which is written by Gulzar and music of Shankar Ehsaan Loy is a big thing for me," Diljit said in a statement.
The trailer of the film, which released a few weeks ago, already garnered immense appreciation from the audience. The film also fetaures Angad Bedi in a pivotal role. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma is slated to release on July 13.
Listen to the full song here:
Also Watch
Announcing the release of the song on his Twitter handle, Diljit wrote, "#IshqDiBaajiyaan Lao Romantic Feelingaan.. Kion Ke Sandeep Bhaji Hamare Baut Romantic Hain And Haan Feelings Mai Like & Share Karna Mat Bhool Jana Although Gana Poora Rakhna Chaiye Thaa @sonymusicindia Mazaa Aney Lagta Hai Khatam Ho Jata Hai." (sic)
https://t.co/0KRbQ5mOy5 #IshqDiBaajiyaan Lao Romantic Feelingaan.. Kion Ke Sandeep Bhaji Hamare Baut Romantic Hain 😜 And Haan Feelings Mai Like & Share Karna Mat Bhool Jana😁😍— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) June 18, 2018
Although Gana Poora Rakhna Chaiye Thaa @sonymusicindia 😜Mazaa Aney Lagta Hai Khatam Ho Jata Hai🙈
Diljit, who is a huge fan of Gulzar, thanked his director for giving him the lifetime opportunity of working with the veteran lyricist.
"I am really thankful to Shaad Ali for this opportunity to sing in this film. Through this film, meeting Gulzar sahab was a great thing for me because I never had any contacts to get through him. To sing a song which is written by Gulzar and music of Shankar Ehsaan Loy is a big thing for me," Diljit said in a statement.
The trailer of the film, which released a few weeks ago, already garnered immense appreciation from the audience. The film also fetaures Angad Bedi in a pivotal role. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma is slated to release on July 13.
Listen to the full song here:
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Posts Picture of Him Chilling in Pool; Internet Wonders If It's Dad Saif
- Trump Told Apple CEO iPhones Will be Spared from China Tariffs: Report
- Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
- Did Ranbir Just Take Dig at Salman For Saying 'Why Somebody Else Play Sanjay Dutt' in Sanju?
- News18 Network Reiterates Its Top Position, Launches Multimedia Campaign '18=1'