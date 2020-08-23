'Sooryavanshi, 83 May Release on OTT Platform If Theatres Won't Open Until Diwali'

In June, cinema chains like PVR and INOX confirmed that Sooryavanshi would hit theatres on Diwali, while 83 would release on Christmas. However, the latest reports suggest that both the highly anticipated films might be forced to turn to OTT platforms after all.

Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar has said that if theatres fail to open up by a certain time, the films could possibly be rolled out on streaming platforms. Reliance Entertainment is the co-distributor of Sooryavanshi and 83.

He told Bollywood Hungama, “We are 100% inclined to take theatrical route. However, at the same time, we don’t want to delay the release further than practically possible. That means we will not like to push release dates beyond Diwali / Christmas. So the first option is to go theatrical if cinemas open up and audiences are back.”

“Basically we will not like to shift release date further.... and ideally look for theatrical or any other hybrid measure for the best possible release,” he said.

There has been no information on when cinema theatres will be allowed to reopen in the country.

Directed by Kabir Khan, sports drama 83 chronicles India's first World Cup win under Kapil Dev's captaincy in 1983. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev in the film which also features Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem and Pankaj Tripathi among others. Deepika Padukone essays Kapil Dev's wife Romi. The film was initially scheduled to release in April but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ranveer’s look from the film had drawn praise for his uncanny similarity to Kapil Dev.

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, yet another addition to the cop franchise, was scheduled for a March release. It stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role along with Katrina Kaif, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher. Sooryavanshi is the third film in Rohit's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. This is Akshay and Rohit's first project together. Ajay and Ranveer are reprising their characters for extended cameos in the film.