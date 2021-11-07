Sooryavanshi Actor Niharica Raizada: Rohit Shetty is Larger Than Life, Ajay Devgn is My All Time Favourite

Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, finally saw the light of day as it was released on the big screens on November 5 after a long wait. Prior to the release, we were joined by one of the cast members Niharica Raizada who was elated at playing the role of Tara, an anti-terrorist female squad officer. In a candid conversation with News18, she expressed that this is the first time she is playing a role that is close to her own character.

She says, “This is the first time I have done a role that is very suitable to my original character. I consider myself as a good, honest and hardworking person, and a good cop in this country, for instance, those who work for the paramilitary forces or anti-terrorist squad groups should also have such qualities. I was relieved that I was not playing the ‘girl next door’ or the ‘hot girl’ in the film."

The actress later revealed that even while auditioning for the role of a cop, she was offered other characters. “I auditioned with around 60 to 70 girls and I went there dressed as a police officer. Even when I was dressed up as a cop, I was offered the role of another woman in the film. I was asked, ‘Do you want to play the hot girl?’ But I refused," she added.

The 31-year-old actress has previously appeared in films like Masan and Total Dhamaal among a couple of others. And she believes if things turn out well, this film can change the way her career is headed. “In terms of production, marketing and release, Sooryavanshi is huge. And in my previous films, my roles were limited to hardly one scene or dialogue. So, this will definitely be very different and a big thing for my career. But I am not saying anything because you never know what can happen just at the last moment."

Apart from Akshay and Katrina, the film boasts an ensemble cast that also includes Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in special cameo roles. However, Niharica says she is not worried about the focus being snatched from her as being a part of a team such as this is an achievement in itself. “I think it’s an honour to be able to be a part of such a team. We had around 75 actors in this film who were exceptional in their own ways. And to be a part of this team is a privilege. It has never been about how important your role is."

“Although we love when we get the lead role, only a handful of people get picked for it. And if I managed to do anything in this movie it will be a testimony to my personality and my aura," she added.

She was also in all praises of her director and a certain co-actor of hers had her heart. “I have worked with Akshay Kumar before, in fact, the first time I gave a shot in a film, it was his film. But working with Rohit Shetty was a first and it was incredible. We’ve all been a big fan of his movies; he is larger than life director. You do have other directors like that as well, for instance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but Rohit Shetty has a very different way of projecting his films. He can make any man look manlier in his films."

Asked who was his favourite among the star-studded cast, she immediately replied, ‘Ajay Devgn.’

“There is no doubt in my mind about that because Ajay Devgn is my favourite actor of all time. Whenever I even share one per cent of the frame with him, my heart skips a beat. When Singham comes into the frame, it automatically gets everyone out. Though it is Sooryavanshi and Akshay Kumar’s film, Ajay Devgn is really special for me," she said about her favourite star.

Niharica also added that given a chance, she would also love to work with Varun Dhawan as ‘he seems like a chilled out actor.’

