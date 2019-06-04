Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar Dares You to Race Past Him on Bangkok Roads in New Pic

A still from the sets of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi' is going viral on social media. Check it out.

News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 12:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar Dares You to Race Past Him on Bangkok Roads in New Pic
Akshay Kumar in a BTS still from Sooryavanshi, courtesy of Twitter
Loading...
Akshay Kumar's cop-thriller Sooryavanshi is being shot in Bangkok currently and the makers just gave us a glimpse into the exciting and adrenaline fueled world of the Rohit Shetty directorial. The latest image from the sets of Sooryavanshi has Akshay revving up the engines of a super bike, while he speeds away on the streets, amidst fast cars and heavy trucks.

In the image, Akshay can be seen wearing a black, full sleeves T-shirt and cargo pants, as the aviator glasses add to his charisma. The intense look on Akshay's face takes the spotlight as he seems determined to nab the criminal in this intense chase sequence that was being shot on actual streets. See Akshay's Veer Sooryavanshi image here:




Talking to the media, Akshay told PTI in a statement, "I always have a lot of fun doing my own stunts. Rohit is anyway a class apart when it comes to action in his films. And doing these bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok was extra special."

He added, "Many years back I would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food."

Sooryavanshi is the fourth installment in filmmaker Rohir Shetty's cop universe. The first three films were Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. The film features Katrina Kaif in the lead opposite Akshay.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, the film is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram