Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar Dares You to Race Past Him on Bangkok Roads in New Pic
A still from the sets of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi' is going viral on social media. Check it out.
Akshay Kumar in a BTS still from Sooryavanshi, courtesy of Twitter
Akshay Kumar's cop-thriller Sooryavanshi is being shot in Bangkok currently and the makers just gave us a glimpse into the exciting and adrenaline fueled world of the Rohit Shetty directorial. The latest image from the sets of Sooryavanshi has Akshay revving up the engines of a super bike, while he speeds away on the streets, amidst fast cars and heavy trucks.
In the image, Akshay can be seen wearing a black, full sleeves T-shirt and cargo pants, as the aviator glasses add to his charisma. The intense look on Akshay's face takes the spotlight as he seems determined to nab the criminal in this intense chase sequence that was being shot on actual streets. See Akshay's Veer Sooryavanshi image here:
Talking to the media, Akshay told PTI in a statement, "I always have a lot of fun doing my own stunts. Rohit is anyway a class apart when it comes to action in his films. And doing these bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok was extra special."
He added, "Many years back I would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food."
Sooryavanshi is the fourth installment in filmmaker Rohir Shetty's cop universe. The first three films were Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. The film features Katrina Kaif in the lead opposite Akshay.
Presented by Reliance Entertainment, the film is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.
(With inputs from PTI)
