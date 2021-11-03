Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif Groove to the 'Biggest Party Anthem of the Year'

The latest song from the upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi titled Najaa is finally out. The peppy dance track has lead stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif impressively grooving to its beats. The song is on its way to becoming a chartbuster this festive season and compel fans to put on dancing shoes. Najaa is a recreation of a hit Punjabi number by singer Pav Dhaira. Akshay and Katrina are grabbing all the attention with their smooth, uber-cool dance moves. Akshay, dancing at an airbase, is seen riding on top of an SUV and having fun on a bike.

The music video shows a scintillating Katrina dressed in a black tank top layered with a matching cropped jacket and cargo pants. Akshay, looking dapper in an all-black outfit, has a pair of stylish shades on. Katrina is seen sitting on the petrol tank facing Akshay who is driving the bike. The three-minute music video, as expected, is accompanied by filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s signature style of helicopters (a golden helicopter makes a cameo), cars and hundreds of background dancers.

The lyrics of the song have been translated into Hindi. The remixed version, created by Tanishk Bagchi, has the same vibe as the original number. Pav Dharia has sung the reprised version of it along with Nikhita. Two songs from Sooryavanshi - Aila Re Ailla and Mere Yaaraa have already been released.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are sharing screen space after a long time. The duo have co-starred in many films together including De Dana Dan, Welcome, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namaste London, Singh Is King and Tees Maar Khan. Fans are eager to witness the chemistry of the pair on screen soon.

Akshay shared a photo with Katrina on Instagram recently and captioned it as, “Mr. and Mrs. #Sooryavanshi soaking up some sun while waiting for 5th November.”

Sooryavanshi, originally scheduled to release in March 2020, is all set to hit theatres on November 5.

