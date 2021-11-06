Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar Film Earns Rs 26 Cr; Biggest Bollywood Opener of Covid Era

Director Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, caused plenty of carnage at the box office this Diwali, earning a remarkable Rs 26 crore in its debut on Friday, the highest Bollywood opening since the Covid-19 outbreak began.

Sooryavanshi opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, the audience seemed thrilled about the cop drama, with netizens dubbing it “a sure-shot blockbuster" on social media. It clashed with Marvel’s Eternals.

Sooryavanshi Movie Review: Watch it On the Big Screen for Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty

“The early territory numbers (of Sooryavanshi) are coming in very similar to Golmaal Again but it’s likely that Mumbai will lag due to Maharashtra being at 50% occupancy,” a Boxofficeindia.com reported stated. “The collections of Eternals are also solid and could finish near the 8 crore nett, making it the best result for Hollywood post the pandemic. Together, both films will be looking at a 33-35 crore nett total for the big Diwali holiday which is similar to what Housefull 4 did in 2019 on this very day," the report added.

With the collection of Rs 26 crore, Sooryavanshi makes it to the list of Akshay Kumar’s highest opening day grosser. Talking about Akshay’s highest opening day grossing movies, Mission Mangal tops the list. The film exceeded all expectations and collected 29.16 crores on its opening day. Sooryavanshi has now earned the second spot on the list. The record was previously held by Gold which collected Rs 25.25 crores on its opening day. 2019 Holi release Kesari is in the fourth position with a collection of 21.25 crores.

Sooryavanshi released globally on 1300 screens in 66 countries while in India the exact numbers are yet to be shared by the makers. The other major films that are slated for theatrical release include Salman Khan-starrer Antim, John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 and Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji-Sidhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari-starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2.

