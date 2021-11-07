CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Eyeing Massive 1st Weekend Run
2-MIN READ

Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Eyeing Massive 1st Weekend Run

Here's a lowdown on box office earnings of Sooryavanshi in the first two days

Here's a lowdown on box office earnings of Sooryavanshi in the first two days

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi is eyeing Rs 75 crore plus first weekend earnings after releasing on Nov 5.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is continuing to be a big draw at the box office on the day two of its release. After registering the biggest box office opening during the Covid pandemic for a Bollywood film, audiences continue to flock cinema halls to catch their favourite superstars on the big screen.

On day two of release, Akshay’s film earned Rs 23.85 crore. Adding to its day one collection of Rs 26.29 crore, the total business now stands at Rs 50.14 crore after two days of opening.

Read: Sooryavanshi Movie Review: Watch it On the Big Screen for Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty

Trade analyst gave a breakdown of the state-wise earning Sooryavanshi has managed and Delhi and UP region has a significant contribution, followed by Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Rajasthan. As per Taran’s prediction, Sooryavanshi is on the way to have a Rs 75 crore plus weekend collection and may even touch Rs 80 crore boosting confidence of the makers.

Taran also shared that the box office performance of Sooryavanshi is better than Akshay’s pre-pandemic releases like Kesari, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz. It is a major achievement considering Maharashtra and some other regions are functioning at 50 per cent capacity for cinema halls.

The film has been long awaited and had to hold back the release plans twice because of two back to back lockdowns. Natural to expect that the combination of the occasion and the big bill film would bring the confidence back for both, the film trade as well as the audience.

(With IANS inputs)

first published:November 07, 2021, 15:14 IST