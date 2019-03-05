English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sooryavanshi First Look: Akshay Kumar's Stylish Cop All Set to Fight Against Terrorism
Akshay Kumar is all set to take charge in and as Sooryavanshi in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama.
Akshay Kumar is all set to take charge in and as Sooryavanshi in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama.
Akshay Kumar is all set to take charge in and as Sooryavanshi in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama. Film trade analyst Girish Johar unveiled the first look poster of the Akshay Kumar-starrer on his official Twitter account a while ago.
The film, which is a fourth installment in the Shetty-directed popular cop film series, will release on Eid 2019. Dressed in a cop uniform, Akshay looks super stylish as he is ready to fight against terrorism.
The announcement of Sooryavanshi was made in a very special way with Akshay making a cameo at the end of Shetty's last release Simmba as Veer Sooryavanshi, chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. The text on the screen revealed that Akshay aka Sooryavanshi would be "taking charge in 2019".
Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba also featured Ajay Devgn’s honest police inspector from Shetty’s Singham films. “This is the beginning of the new universe that we’ve created,” Shetty earlier told DNA in an interview.
Simmba raked over Rs 350 crore at the global box office, and currently ranks under the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. With Simmba, Shetty has become the first director to have eight consecutive films enter the Rs 100 crore net domestic box office club.
EXCLUSIVE !!!! @akshaykumar#Sooryavanshi #Eid2020@karanjohar @RSPicturez— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) March 5, 2019
🔥💣💥🔥💣💥🔥💣💥🔥💣 pic.twitter.com/pds7P5UrQR
