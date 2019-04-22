English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sooryavanshi Girl: Akshay Kumar Welcomes Katrina Kaif into Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe
Katrina Kaif has been roped in for Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The cop drama will mark the reunion of the actress with Akshay Kumar after a gap of nine years.
Katrina Kaif has been roped in for Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The cop drama will mark the reunion of the actress with Akshay after a gap of nine years.
Akshay, who has previously worked with Katrina in films such as Namaste London and Singh is Kinng, called the actress "Sooryavanshi girl" and welcomed her on-board. "Welcome to our cop universe Katrina Kaif... Our 'Sooryavanshi' girl," he wrote on Instagram.
Likewise, Katrina took to Instagram to share her excitement for the film and her first collaboration with the filmmaker. "Super excited to join the team of sooryavanshi with the incredible @itsrohitshetty for the first time, can't wait to be back on set with @akshaykumar after so long... my 1st film with @dharmamovies and @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms," Katrina captioned the picture.
"Welcoming the #Sooryavanshi girl on board, #KatrinaKaif! Releasing on Eid 2020!" Karan added. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in his cop-universe after Simmba and the two super-hit Singham films.
Hopeful after Simmba’s roaring box-office success, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, which had backed the Ranveer Singh film, will also be co-producing Sooryavanshi along with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Akshay's Cape of Good Films.
Sooryavanshi is set to release on Eid 2020, clashing with the Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Inshallah.
