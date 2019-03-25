English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif to be Paired Opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Film?
Katrina Kaif is a probable name to join the cast of 'Sooryavanshi' opposite Akshay Kumar.
Akshay Kumar chats with Katrina Kaif during the World's Biggest Kudo Tournament at Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai on October 14, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Rohit Shetty surprised his fans by teasing Akshay Kumar as an ATS officer Sooryavanshi in his last released film Simmba. As per the latest reports, Katrina Kaif is a probable name to join the cast of Sooryavanshi.
Times Now reports that Akshay who has worked with Katrina in multiple films like Welcome, Tees Maar Khan, Singh Is King and De Dana Dan among others wants the actress to join the team of Sooryavanshi. However, there's no official confirmation regarding the same.
Sooryavanshi is slated to release on Eid 2020. Notably, this will be the first time in a while that a film that does not have Salman Khan will release on Eid, which is known to be Khan’s favourite release window. In fact, he will be releasing his upcoming film Bharat this Eid too. Also starring Katrina Kaif in the lead, it’s been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
Though Khan hasn’t announced any release for Eid 2020 yet, now that Kumar has booked the festive date, it is most likely that Khan will not want to open on the same day.
Meanwhile, directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in his cop-universe after Simmba and the two super-hit Singham films.
However, considering that Kumar has an action-packed year ahead with four films at various stages of production-- Housefull 4, Mission Mangal and Good News—he may not begin filming Sooryavanshi anytime soon.
