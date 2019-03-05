English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sooryavanshi: Not Salman Khan but Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty to Rule the Roost Next Eid
Directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, Sooryavanshi is slated to release on Eid 2020.
Askhay Kumar on Sooryavanshi’s poster. (Image: Twitter/Askhay Kumar)
Akshay Kumar took to social media early on Tuesday to reveal two first-look posters of his forthcoming film Sooryavanshi, which is slated to release on Eid 2020.
Sharing the posters in a series of tweets, he wrote, “A bullet for a bullet! Get ready for #RohitShetty’s #Sooryavanshi 🔥 on Eid 2020. Action-packed, masala intact!”
“From #RohitShetty’s Police universe, get ready for the fire-packed #Sooryavanshi 🔥, releasing on Eid 2020!”
Notably, this will be the first time in a while that a film that does not have Salman Khan will release on Eid, which is known to be Khan’s favourite release window. In fact, he will be releasing his upcoming film Bharat this Eid too. Also starring Katrina Kaif in the lead, it’s been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
Though Khan hasn’t announced any release for Eid 2020 yet, now that Kumar has booked the festive date, it is most likely that Khan will not want to open on the same day.
Meanwhile, directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in his cop-universe after Simmba and the two super-hit Singham films.
Hopeful after Simmba’s roaring box-office success, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, which had backed the Ranveer Singh film, will also be co-producing Sooryavanshi along with Rohit Shetty Picturez. The film’s female lead is yet to be announced.
However, considering that Kumar has an action-packed year ahead with four films at various stages of production—Kesari, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal and Good News—he may not begin filming Sooryavanshi anytime soon.
