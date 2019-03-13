English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty Spills Beans on Working With Akshay Kumar, Says 'It's an Achievement'
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is next working with Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi', says working with him is an achievement.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty who is working with National Award-winning Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in his upcoming directorial venture titled Sooryavanshi says working with him is an achievement.
During an interactive session at the 20th edition of FICCI FRAMES, the global media, and entertainment conclave on Tuesday, Rohit said: "I did few body doubles for Akshay in the film 'Suhaag' and of course, we had a long association. We kept meeting. When I was shooting for the television show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' we met."
"He started the show, I am hosting the show. Yes, we have respect for each other. Now that we are making a film together, I feel a sense of achievement," he said.
Recalling his early days, he said: "I think it was my third film when I met him almost 27 years ago for 'Suhaag'. Since then till now, the amount of dedication they have, their experience of 30 years in the industry, has given me an opportunity to learn when I am working with them. Whether it is Salman (Khan), Ajay (Devgn) and Akshay, they have survived in the industry for so long."
