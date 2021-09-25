Sooryavanshi to 83, Films That Are Likely to Opt For a Theatrical Release

On Saturday, it was announced that theatres and multiplexes were opening in Maharashtra from October 22. This comes months after they were shut down due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. While cinema halls are open in many parts of the country, a lot of producers were waiting for the state government to do so, as Maharashtra forms a large chunk of their revenue.

Hence, here is a list of films that are slated to release soon as theatres in Maharashtra open from the next month:

Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty’s cop drama starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh was initially supposed to release on March 2020 but had to be delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Last month at a press-conference for Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar had said that Sooryavanshi was releasing ‘soon.’ However, there have been no official announcement for an updated release date yet.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt was supposed to release on July 30, 2021 but had to be pushed back due to the second wave of the pandemic. The film. which has been adapted from one of the chapters of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, stars Alia as Ganga Harjivandas, a sex-worker who rose through the ranks due to her connection with the underworld. The updated release date of the film has not been announced yet and Bhansali is currently working on his series Heeramandi.

83

The highly anticipated sports biopic ’83 by Kabir Khan had to be delayed twice due to the pandemic. The film, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, chronicles India’s historic cricket World Cup win in 1983. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna and others.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring JR NTR and Ram Charan is currently on its final stages of production. It was announced that the film will release on October 13 but the film got delayed. RRR is a fictional story based on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR. Rajamouli has also roped in Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn to play pivotal roles in the film.

Mission Majnu

It was recently revealed that Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming spy-thriller Mission Majnu will get a theatrical release. The film, directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala recently wrapped production. After the success of Shershaah there is a lot of expectation on Sidharth for this film. It is also the Bollywood debut of popular South Indian actres Rashmika Mandanna who works in Telugu and Tamil films.

KGF 2

The 2018 action-thriller KGF starring Yash broke all records of the Kannada film industry. The highly-anticipated sequel of the film was slated to release on July 16 of this year, but had to be delayed. Makers have announced that the film will release on April 14, 2022. KGF Chapter 2 also stars Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan’s ambitious remake of Forrest Gump has faced many challenges during the production including the pandemic, lockdowns and Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy. The film which was slated to release on Christmas 2021 has been delayed by an entire year. The team is still shooting a few schedules of the film. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

