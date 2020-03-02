Sooryavanshi Trailer Creates Fan Frenzy, Taapsee Pannu's Thappad Earns Rs 14.66 cr in 1st Weekend

Sooryavanshi had created much hype before the trailer launch on Monday. The event was attended by Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar in Mumbai and the four-minute long trailer won over many fans of the stars.

In another news, after opening to Rs 3.07 crore on Friday, Taapsee Pannu's Thappad increased its earnings at the ticket window over Saturday and Sunday taking its first weekend box office total to Rs 14.66 crore.

Also, actress Yami Gautam arrived at the Guwahati airport last weekend when a fan tried to put an Assamese gamosa, a traditional scarf, around her neck, as a sign of welcome. The actress was caught unawares and she pushed his hand away as her assistants told the man to back off. Now, Yami has issued a clarification on social media regarding what went down at the airport.

A dance clip of the upcoming Bollywood movie Brahmastra has surfaced on the internet. The video shows a glimpse of a song sequence in the film where the lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are shaking a leg.

Loaded with dangerous stunts, the trailer of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi has Akshay Kumar fighting terrorism. In his mission, he is backed by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn as Simmba and Singham, respectively.

Hina Khan was seen partying the night away with former Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand as they celebrated Ariah Agarwal's birthday bash in Mumbai.

Taapsee Pannu's latest Bollywood film Thappad has had a decent box office run during its first weekend and will look to make most before Baaghi 3 releases on March 6.

Jackie Chan (65) has issued a statement in which he clearly states that contrary to rumours, he has not been placed under quarantine for COVID-19.

