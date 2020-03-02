Sooryavanshi Trailer Has Akshay Kumar Leading the Charge with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh Behind Him

Rohit Shetty cop universe is all set to introduce its new crop in town with Akshay Kumar starrer Sooyavanshi. It is the fourth installment in Rohit's cop universe after Ajay Devgn-fronted Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. The film features Katrina Kaif in the lead opposite Akshay, whereas Nikitin Dheer is the antagonist. Ajay and Ranveer are reprising their characters for extended cameos in the film.

After a long wait, the trailer of the film was released on Monday. The four minutes long trailer starts with Ajay Devgn's voice-over narrating the terrorist attacks the city of Mumbai has gone through. As the city is under the threat of another violent attack, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi is in charge to deal with the situation. He is backed by Simmba and Singham in the mission.

From bomb blasts to car crashes to Akshay hanging down a helicopter, the trailer is full of interesting stunts. The background score only adds more drama to it. It also has glimpses of Katrina Kaif, Javed Jaffrey and Jackie Shroff.

High on patriotism, the trailer also tries to bring a touch of secularism by frequent mentions of brave muslim officers.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "DCP Veer Sooryavanshi now reporting LIVE!"

Meanwhile, the release of Rohit Shetty's directorial was preponed by three days to March 24 following the Maharashtra government's decision to allow theatres to operate round-the-clock in the city.

The state government had last month cleared a proposal to allows shops, eateries and theatres in malls to remain open day and night.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film hits the theatres on March 24, instead of its earlier release date of March 27.

