Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Have Lovely Message for Fans Who Fight Over Them

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who are all set to share the screen space in Rohit Shetty's upcoming movie Sooryavanshi, have appealed their fans to stop fighting with one another.

At the trailer launch of the film, Ajay pointed out that he and Akshay keep reading about the banters between their fans on social media and asked them to not engage in any kind of war of words as they both are good friends.

"We want to convey a message to our fanclubs. Of late, we have been discussing how our fans keep fighting with one another. We'd like to request them to not fight. We are one. We are always together and support each other, and help each other. And, we'd also want them to watch this movie together," the duo said.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth installment in Rohit's cop universe after Ajay Devgn-fronted Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. The film features Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay, whereas Nikitin Dheer is the antagonist. Ajay and Ranveer are reprising their characters for extended cameos in the film.

The film will mark Ajay and Akshay's reuion on the big screen. The two have previously worked together in films such as Suhaag (1994), Khakee (2004) and Insaan (2005) among others.

Sharing his excitement about collaborating with Ajay again, Akshay said, "Ajay is an old friend. We both started out our career together and literally fought for our first movie which was Phool Aur Kaante. Originally, I was in that movie but then he pushed me out of the film (laughs). Today, we have reached a place where we have done so many films together. So, it's special."

Meanwhile, Ajay said, "I loved the trailer. This is for the first time I've watched it and it looked fabulous. I don't think I intially thought that it would turn into this huge franchise. But when Singham was released, I was really amazed to see the response that we got from women audience, so then I thought it might turn into a franchise."

Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 27.