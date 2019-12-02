Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sooryavanshi will Blow Your Mind, Says Akshay Kumar

Akshay plays the title role of Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer as a cameo character in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba last year.

IANS

Updated:December 2, 2019, 10:26 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sooryavanshi will Blow Your Mind, Says Akshay Kumar
Akshay plays the title role of Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer as a cameo character in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba last year.

Actor Akshay Kumar has finished shooting of his upcoming action film Sooryavanshi. Akshay on Saturday took to Instagram and shared that he has wrapped up shooting for Rohit Shetty's directorial, saying it will "blow your mind". "Last day, last shot, last stunt of 'Sooryavanshi'. It's been an incredible experience to be a part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe... We're excited for you to witness it at the cinema, it's gonna blow your mind," Akshay wrote.

Along with it, he posted a picture in which he along with Rohit can be seen sitting underneath a helicopter's tail, twinning in blue.

Major portions of the movie were shot in Bangkok and Hyderabad. In the film, Akshay plays the title role of Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer as a cameo character in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba last year.

Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay's love interest. The film also features Neena Gupta, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher. Sooryavanshi, is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions, and will release in March 2020.

 

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram