Sophie Choudry Burns Up the Instagram In Her Hot Avatar, Displays Toned Midriff in New Pics

Actress-model Sophie Choudry is currently spending some amazing time in Goa. Going by her latest Instagram post, it is safe to say that she is enjoying the monsoon. From her Goa diaries, the actress has recently uploaded some mesmerising pictures on her Instagram profile and we can’t get enough of those snaps.

In the photos shared by the actress, she can be seen wearing a deep-neck white crop top with ripped denim shorts. She chose to accessorise her look with a gold chain, a bracelet and a ring. In the first photo, which is a close-up, she can be seen looking at the camera. She completed her look with nude daytime make-up and pink lipstick.

In the next few pictures, Sophie is posing candidly for the lenses. The actress captioned her post, “Meet me in the monsoon” followed by a green leaf emoticon justifying her green plant background in the pictures. To tell us more about her love for nature, rain and white shirt, Sophie used various hashtags such as “Monsoon,” “White Shirt Love,” and “Goa.”

Fans loved Sophie’s avatar and filled the comments section with love and praises. While one of the users wrote, “Beautiful,” another one commented, “Fire in the rain.”

This isn’t the first time Sophie has impressed netizens with her posts. Earlier, she shared some breathtaking photos of herself enjoying the beautiful ocean. The actress posed in a blue bikini by a poolside.

In terms of her professional life, Sophie made her acting debut in 2005 with the film Shaadi no.1, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan and Zayed khan. She has acted in a number of films after that, including Heyy Baby, Kidnap, Daddy Cool, and Shootout at Wadala.

