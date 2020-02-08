Sophie Choudry Celebrates Birthday with a Bang, Shares Pics with Malaika Arora, Nushrat Bharucha
Sophie Choudry rang in her birthday celebrations in Mumbai with the likes of Manish Malhotra, Nushrat Barucha, Dia Mirza, Amrita Arora, Karan Tacker and Rakul Preet Singh in attendance.
Sophie Chodry celebrates her birthday
Actress and singer Sophie Choudry celebrated her birthday on February 7. Her birthday bash was a star-studded event with many Bollywood celebs in attendance. Sophie took to Instagram to post a series of pictures from her party. She captioned the images, “Blessed to bring in my birthday with loved ones last night...Thank you all for being there. You know I love you guys.”
Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Nushrat Bharucha, Dia Mirza, Amrita Arora, Karan Tacker, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat among others were present to celebrate Sophie’s birthday.
Luxury designer and stylist Manish Malhotra was also seen posing happily for the pictures.
The Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara actress was wished by many celebs and she posted various snaps on her Insta stories. Check out pictures from her birthday bash hosted in Mumbai below:
Blessed to bring in my birthday with loved ones last night...Thank you all for being there.. You know I love u guys.. My darling Poorna so happy we got to celebrate our birthdays together.. and my @yasminkarachiwala I love u and Minhaz more than words can say... thank you for making my night so beautiful! And Thanku @bastianmumbai & @_kunaljani for the epic cakes...❤️❤️❤️ And last but not least, thank you my instafam for all the love always❤️ #birthdaygirl #blessedtobehere #februarybaby #makingmemories #friendslikefamily #bdaygirl #epiccakes #sophstylin #sophiechoudry
Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala was also present in the glam show and posted a lot of stories with the actress.
One of the fittest B-Town celebs, Sophie had, in an earlier interaction with IANS revealed she is not a fan of extreme diets.
She was quoted by IANS as saying, “My motto has always been consistency. I feel fitness has to be a part of your lifestyle and it should come naturally to yourself.” She went on to reveal that once fitness comes naturally to a person they will not treat is at a chore. She also said one should work out every day, adding that whether it is dance, yoga or swimming, “make it a part of your life.”
