Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sophie Choudry Celebrates Birthday with a Bang, Shares Pics with Malaika Arora, Nushrat Bharucha

Sophie Choudry rang in her birthday celebrations in Mumbai with the likes of Manish Malhotra, Nushrat Barucha, Dia Mirza, Amrita Arora, Karan Tacker and Rakul Preet Singh in attendance.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 4:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sophie Choudry Celebrates Birthday with a Bang, Shares Pics with Malaika Arora, Nushrat Bharucha
Sophie Chodry celebrates her birthday

Actress and singer Sophie Choudry celebrated her birthday on February 7. Her birthday bash was a star-studded event with many Bollywood celebs in attendance. Sophie took to Instagram to post a series of pictures from her party. She captioned the images, “Blessed to bring in my birthday with loved ones last night...Thank you all for being there. You know I love you guys.”

Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Nushrat Bharucha, Dia Mirza, Amrita Arora, Karan Tacker, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat among others were present to celebrate Sophie’s birthday.

Luxury designer and stylist Manish Malhotra was also seen posing happily for the pictures.

The Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara actress was wished by many celebs and she posted various snaps on her Insta stories. Check out pictures from her birthday bash hosted in Mumbai below:

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala was also present in the glam show and posted a lot of stories with the actress.

One of the fittest B-Town celebs, Sophie had, in an earlier interaction with IANS revealed she is not a fan of extreme diets.

She was quoted by IANS as saying, “My motto has always been consistency. I feel fitness has to be a part of your lifestyle and it should come naturally to yourself.” She went on to reveal that once fitness comes naturally to a person they will not treat is at a chore. She also said one should work out every day, adding that whether it is dance, yoga or swimming, “make it a part of your life.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram