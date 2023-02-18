Singer-actress Sophie Choudry’s Instagram timeline is nothing less than a fashion street. Continuing the trajectory of shelling out a major style statement, Sophie shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account, which truly seems to be posted with the intention of slaying the internet. Ditching the idea of LBDs, Sophie made a stunning case of red carpet dressing, as she wore a gleaming black gown. Declaring that black outfits can never go wrong, Sophie shared snippets of herself posing in the regal outfit, with the caption that read, “I dress to kill… but tastefully,” and ended with a black heart emoticon.

Turning muse for celebrity photographer Laksh Sachdev, Sophie looks breathtaking in sleeveless gown which is from the shelves of Shantanu and Nikhil. The floor-length dress featured a plunging V-neckline, with cutout detailing at the midriff region. The ensemble’s beauty was amped with a bodycon bodice followed by the dramatic trail. Adding the sparkly touch to the all-black outfit, the voguish pick featured gleaming details.

Flaunting her physique beautifully, the Manjave singer can be seen posing gracefully in the first picture, while others show her playing with her hair. Earlier, the singer shared a reel on her Instagram account, wherein she can be seen posing in the same sartorial pick. Sophie shared the reel with the caption, “Kudiye ni Teri vibe,” hinting at the background song belonging to Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film Selfiee. In the video, Sophie can be seen gracefully posing in the corridors.

As soon as Sophie shared the video several fans and her followers took to the comments section to laud the singer for her look. One user commented, “Gorgeous in every way.” Another commented, “Absolutely stunning,” and ended with a handful of red heart and fire emoticons. A third user called her “Beautiful.”

Recently, Sophie featured in the headlines after she gave a befitting reply to a troll who questioned her accent. This after, she dropped a video, giving a glance at her hectic workday in Thailand. And soon enough a user took to the comments section and wrote, “Why that accent living in India?”

Sophie was quick enough to react to the troll with an appropriate response. Responding to the user, Sophie wrote, “Ummm born and brought up in England, studied in Paris, working in India… what accent am I supposed to have? So passe to expect people to speak in a certain way when their upbringing has been so eclectic.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the web series Going Viral Pvt. Ltd., wherein she shared the screen space with Kubbra Sait and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

