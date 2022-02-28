Sophie Choudry Drops Sexy Bikini Pics From Maldives Vacay, Says 'Laugh, Make Memories, Stay Fit'

Actor-Singer Sophie Choudry is turning up the heat and giving major travel goals from the picturesque beaches of Maldives. Sophie’s Monday motivation is all about laughing, making memories, and staying fit. On Monday, February 28, Sophie shared a couple of pictures from her Maldives getaway. The actor had donned a sea green colour bikini, with waves in the background. “Laugh, Make Memories, Stay Fit.. My Monday Motivation,” Sophie captioned the post. Fans are simply gushing over the gorgeous clicks of the actor.

Take a look:

On Sunday, February 27, Sophie held a question/answer session with her fans on Instagram Stories. While many fans were interested in knowing the secret behind her fitness and glowing skin, some were eagerly waiting for her to announce her next song/album. In the middle of these questions, a fan asked Sophie to share an unseen picture from her Maldives vacay. Responding to the request, Sophie shared a snap of herself wherein she was seen enjoying the cool breeze at the shore. She had donned a bright colourful bikini, with golden earrings and sunglasses.

Advertisement

The actor shared that ‘dal, chawal, achar’ is her comfort food, and her fitness routine includes – 3 days Pilates/gym in a week, cardio exercises twice a week, and dance whenever she can.

Sharing her skincare routine, Sophie revealed that she avoids eating dairy and refined sugar. “Cleanse, tone, and moisturise” are three simple procedures she goes by in her skincare, however, the actor never skips to use masks, serums, and under-eye cream.

Addressing one of the questions by fans, Sophie also hinted that her upcoming music album is in the making. “Promise, I won’t disappoint,” she assured her fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.