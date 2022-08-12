Sophie Choudry Enjoys Mumbai Rains by Dancing to ‘Ek Pardesi’; Gets A Surprise Hug; Watch

Actress- singer Sophie Choudry is an absolute star on social media. From posting her fitness videos to her stunning vacation photos, Sophie has always kept her fans hooked to her glamorous aura. Being an avid fitness freak, she can often be spotted hitting her gym. However, her recent social media post is all kinds of fun and adorable.

On Friday, Sophie took to her Instagram handle to share a reel where she can be seen grooving to ‘Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya’ amid Mumbai’s relentless downpour. Sporting a white crop-top and back yoga pants, Sophie looked absolutely stunning. However, the chef’s kiss was the sweet dog Coco that videobombed in between. Check out the video here:

Fans couldn’t stop themselves from gushing with cuteness as the adorable Pooch rushed to Sophie and endearingly jumped at her. She wrote in the caption, ‘Because everyone loves Ek Pardesi. Even Coco’. Reacting to the lovely reel, several celebs and fans left comments under the post. Karan Tacker wrote, “Haha, that dog’s entry is epic.”to which Sophie responded, “I know right! She literally came out of nowhere and the timing was perfect!” Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “We all love you Sophie (heart emoji)”, another one commented, “You always rock! Lots of love.”

Sophie Chowdry started her career on Zee TV UK in the late 1990s presenting Zee Top 10, a chat show also based in the UK/ Europe which became the number 1 show on the channel for several years before she launched her own career in Music. Famed music director Bidu was consequential for her musical career as he gave her a break when she was just 12 years old. On the other hand, Sophie’s acting stint was kickstarted by David Dhawan and Vadhu Bhagnani in ‘Shaadi No 1’ co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan and Zayed khan. Her next release was the new age romantic flick ‘Pyar Ke Side Effects’ with Mallika Sherawat and Rahul Bose which went on to become a runaway hit. Her role as ‘baby girl volume 3’ was loved by all. She went on to sign the action movie ‘Speed’ with Vikram Bhatt, Alibaug with Sanjay Gupta and Daddy Cool with Inder Kumar. But it was her song ‘Aala Re Aala’ in Shootout At Wadala with John Abraham that garnered her acclaim. Followed by her role in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Doobara with Akshay Kumar. She was last seen on the big screen with Mahesh Babu in Sukumar’s ‘1 Nenokkadine’.

