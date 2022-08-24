Sophie Choudry Launches New Track Gori Hai With Varun Dhawan; Actor Reveals Having a 'Huge Crush' On Singer

Pop singer Sophie Choudry, who began her musical career as a backup musician to playback singers Shweta Shetty and Alisha Chinai, went on to carve a niche for herself in the music industry. The former VJ belted out popular pop tracks like Habibi and Baby Love along with the recreated versions of Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya and Zuby Zuby over the years.

Known for her unique musical sensibilities and oomph appeal, Choudry is back with yet another single titled Gori Hai, which was released earlier today. It is a foot-tapping new age melody that offers a dash of nostalgia from the nineties. A groovy recreation of one of the most popular songs of that era, what also makes this track a visual treat is her glamorous avatar. Draped in exotic red, she is seen dishing out sensuous dance moves too.

The song’s launch was a heavy-duty affair with actor Varun Dhawan unveiling the track with Choudry via a live session on Instagram. Sharing his excitement, Dhawan said in the video, “I’m so excited that you’re finally out with a track. I remember when Ek Pardesi came out, I was much younger and I used to have a huge crush on you back then. I used to be like, who is this girl? This track is so cool and I’m so glad that you finally went ahead and came out with it. I’m glad we had that talk and we’re going all out with this. I feel a kind of déjà vu. I’m sure it will catch up in a big way on Instagram reels and all short-time formats. I’m super proud of you.”

Talking about the single, Choudry says, “I’ve always harboured a special fondness for tunes of the nineties, and with Gori Hai, I got to bring back the magic of those days with a funky modern essence. Crafting this song was quite a thrilling experience and I look forward to fans enjoying the single”.

Gori Hai sees an additional composition by Vikram Montrose and additional lyrics by Shekhar Astitwa. The official music video is directed by Ajay Arora and Lovel Arora, with choreography by Yassh Kadam. The original song Gori Hain Kalaiyan was composed by the legendary Bappi Lahiri with lyrics by Anjaan for the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Aaj Ka Arjun (1990). It was sung by late icon Lata Mangeshkar and Shabbir Kumar.

