Sophie Choudry Posing in Red Hot Outfit Will Leave You Gasping for Breath; Fans Call Her ‘Fire on Water’

Trust Sophie Choudry to always look stunning in every attire that she wears. He model, singer and actress has always been lighting up our feeds with her glamorous pictures that she shares on social media. On Monday, Sophie was seen chasing Monday Blues by opting to be red hot!

Sophie took to her Instagram to share pictures of her with her fans. The Gori Hai singer, sho is currently in Dubai, posed in a uber sexy red bikini. She looked every bit sultry as she posed in water. Captioning the images, she wrote, “Raat ka nasha abhi, ankh se gaya nahin ❤️🔥🎶” See the post here:

As expected, the pictures left fans gasping for breath. One fan called her ‘fire on water’. One person called her ‘The OG Diva’, while another commented ‘what a beauty’. Hearts and fire emojis were seen in abundance in the comments.

Sophie Choudry recently launched yet another single titled Gori Hai. It is an upbeat new-age music with a hint of nostalgia for the 1990s. Speaking about Gori Hai to Indian Express, Sophie had revealed that she got the inspiration to do it from social media and said, “Gori Hai” happened because of social media. I happened to do a cover version of “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” in Telugu which went nuts, which I never expected. My regular fans have always asked me to come back, but people who had forgotten that I sing, they all remembered me. The response to that is what really gave me that force to just get a song out. It is really funny how social media can work for someone and at the same time people also talk about the negativity around it.”

