Home » News » Movies » Sophie Choudry Shares Teaser of Her Upcoming Song Gori Hai, And Fans Can't Keep Calm; Watch
1-MIN READ

Sophie Choudry Shares Teaser of Her Upcoming Song Gori Hai, And Fans Can't Keep Calm; Watch

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 20, 2022, 14:52 IST

Mumbai, India

Sophie Choudry teases fans with Gori Hai

Sophie Choudry teases fans with Gori Hai

Sophie Choudry teased fans with her upcoming dance number. Called Gori Hai, the sneak peek promises to bring back Sophie in a glam avatar

Sophie Choudry, the multi-talented actress, today teased fans with her look from her new song, called Gori Hai and promised that ‘it’s fire’. The actress posted a video of the teaser and captioned the post as, “The moment I’ve been waiting for; GORI HAI unveiling soon! I promise you, it’s FIRE. Visual Promotions: HSL Studios @hslstudios”, along with several emoticons. She added hashtags like indipop, OGpopdiva, 90s, trending, new song, and explore page among others. Check out the post:

The video shows a pink, translucent curtain falling over a lantern and a lamp. A woman in a red dress can be seen behind a curtain and the video gives very sensual vibes. A peppy tune plays in the background, hinting at the similar music the song can have.

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from Sophie’s friends and colleagues like Poorna Patel, Karan Tacker, Tanuj Garg, Freddy Daruwala etc. Celebrities like Nindy Kaur and Vrinda Bhatt dropped fire emojis and poured in love.

Sophie announced on her Instagram stories that she had a massive announcement and started a countdown. In her next story regarding her project, she wrote, “Need all your wishes and love.”

The song seems to be of the Indipop genre as hinted by Sophie. She recently posted about her recreating the famous song Oo Antava as she thoroughly enjoyed and danced to the tunes of the song. The new announcement has left her fans excited.

Sophie regularly posts about her pilates workout sessions and treats her Insta family with stunning photos of her vacations and herself. Sophie made her Bollywood debut with Shaadi No. 1 as Dimple Kothari. The comedy helmed by David Dhawan was a multi-starrer revolving around three couples.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 20, 2022, 14:52 IST
last updated:August 20, 2022, 14:52 IST