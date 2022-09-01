Sophie Chourdhry Gets Dolled Up in Sexy Manish Malhotra Gown for Filmfare; Dia Mirza Reacts

When it comes to fashion games, Sophie Choudry knows how to claim victory. The singer-actress recently attended the Filmfare Awards in Mumbai and set the red carpet on fire with her stunning look. She wore a glitzy attire by Manish Malhotra and looked absolutely radiant in it.

The Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara actress took to Twitter and treated fans to her stunning pictures from the big award night. Along with the post, she wrote, “Dolled up for the black lady! ✨⭐️#FilmFareAwards2022.”

To complete the look, Sophie went for a pink lipstick shade and subtle make-up. The earrings, on the other hand, gave her appearance more grace. While posting the pictures on her Twitter account, she penned, “Born to shine. Thank you for the wonderful night, Filmfare and my Manish Malhotra, for this stunning look.” The snapshots have been doing rounds on the internet and have garnered a plethora of engagement. One Twitter user commented, “Looking very beautiful in all these pictures my dear.”

Prior to this, Sophie marked the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi by sharing a picture on Twitter. She wished her fans in the post by penning, “Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Love and prosperity to all. The actress wore traditional attire to celebrate the festival and looked like an absolute diva.

She also shared a video of herself getting ready for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. “Ganpati ready!! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! Love and prosperity to you all!” she captioned her post.

On the work front, Sofie Choudry recently launched yet another single titled Gori Hai. It is an upbeat new-age music with a hint of nostalgia for the 1990s. Her stylish persona adds to the visual appeal of this music, which is a funky remix of one of the well-known songs. In the music video, she looks stunning as ever.

