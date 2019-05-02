Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Get Married in Las Vegas in Surprise Wedding

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who have been dating for quite some time, got married in Las Vegas on Wednesday night after Billboard Music Awards.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Get Married in Las Vegas in Surprise Wedding
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ thesophieturner
Loading...
What happens in Vegas are marriages and the latest ones to exchange vows are Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. The couple were in town for the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night and they married each other in a surprise wedding, following Awards night. The Billboard awards also marked the Jonas Brothers' performance at the event after a long gap and with Turner and Jonas marrying, seems like there is all the more reason to celebrate now.

DJ Diplo took to Instagram and shared a video of the couple getting married inside a local chapel. Sophie can be seen arriving, dressed as a bride, in a white gown. Jonas and his brothers, who were dressed in suits can also be spotted. "Gonna hit up this wedding real quick," Diplo captioned the clip. A report in Entertainment Tonight confirmed that the couple obtained marriage license earlier in the day. See video here:







The couple were married by an Elvis impersonator and Jonas can be seen dressed in a grey suit for the ceremony. Jonas and Turner started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They were seen attending Nick and Priyanka Chopra's Udaipur wedding last year. During a talk show, Jonas had suggested that the couple might get married this summer.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram