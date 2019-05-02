English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Get Married in Las Vegas in Surprise Wedding
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who have been dating for quite some time, got married in Las Vegas on Wednesday night after Billboard Music Awards.
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ thesophieturner
Loading...
What happens in Vegas are marriages and the latest ones to exchange vows are Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. The couple were in town for the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night and they married each other in a surprise wedding, following Awards night. The Billboard awards also marked the Jonas Brothers' performance at the event after a long gap and with Turner and Jonas marrying, seems like there is all the more reason to celebrate now.
DJ Diplo took to Instagram and shared a video of the couple getting married inside a local chapel. Sophie can be seen arriving, dressed as a bride, in a white gown. Jonas and his brothers, who were dressed in suits can also be spotted. "Gonna hit up this wedding real quick," Diplo captioned the clip. A report in Entertainment Tonight confirmed that the couple obtained marriage license earlier in the day. See video here:
The couple were married by an Elvis impersonator and Jonas can be seen dressed in a grey suit for the ceremony. Jonas and Turner started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They were seen attending Nick and Priyanka Chopra's Udaipur wedding last year. During a talk show, Jonas had suggested that the couple might get married this summer.
Follow @News18Movies for more
DJ Diplo took to Instagram and shared a video of the couple getting married inside a local chapel. Sophie can be seen arriving, dressed as a bride, in a white gown. Jonas and his brothers, who were dressed in suits can also be spotted. "Gonna hit up this wedding real quick," Diplo captioned the clip. A report in Entertainment Tonight confirmed that the couple obtained marriage license earlier in the day. See video here:
Looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting married!! pic.twitter.com/zSW17g5cHC— Myeisha Essex (@MyeishaEssex) May 2, 2019
JOE JONAS AND SOPHIE TURNER GOT MARRIED IN VEGAS BY AN ELVIS IMPERSONATOR pic.twitter.com/EHLvqti5dP— Nicole Lopez-Alvar (@nicolelovar) May 2, 2019
The couple were married by an Elvis impersonator and Jonas can be seen dressed in a grey suit for the ceremony. Jonas and Turner started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They were seen attending Nick and Priyanka Chopra's Udaipur wedding last year. During a talk show, Jonas had suggested that the couple might get married this summer.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BSNL Removes Rs 10, Rs 20 Prepaid Recharge Packs From Online Channels, Vouchers Available Offline
- #AryaChallenge: Fans Recreate Arya Stark's Badass Moves in the Battle of Winterfell
- Will Continue to Sell Diesel Models in India: Ford
- IPL 2019 | It Comes From Tennis-ball Cricket: Dhoni on Unique Keeping Technique
- Happy Birthday Dwayne Johnson: Here's the Meaning Behind the Wrestler's Tattoos
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results