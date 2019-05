Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Get Married in Las Vegas in Surprise Wedding

Looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting married!! pic.twitter.com/zSW17g5cHC — Myeisha Essex (@MyeishaEssex) May 2, 2019

JOE JONAS AND SOPHIE TURNER GOT MARRIED IN VEGAS BY AN ELVIS IMPERSONATOR pic.twitter.com/EHLvqti5dP — Nicole Lopez-Alvar (@nicolelovar) May 2, 2019

What happens in Vegas are marriages and the latest ones to exchange vows are Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. The couple were in town for the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night and they married each other in a surprise wedding, following Awards night. The Billboard awards also marked the Jonas Brothers' performance at the event after a long gap and with Turner and Jonas marrying, seems like there is all the more reason to celebrate now.DJ Diplo took to Instagram and shared a video of the couple getting married inside a local chapel. Sophie can be seen arriving, dressed as a bride, in a white gown. Jonas and his brothers, who were dressed in suits can also be spotted. "Gonna hit up this wedding real quick," Diplo captioned the clip. A report in Entertainment Tonight confirmed that the couple obtained marriage license earlier in the day. See video here:The couple were married by an Elvis impersonator and Jonas can be seen dressed in a grey suit for the ceremony. Jonas and Turner started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They were seen attending Nick and Priyanka Chopra's Udaipur wedding last year. During a talk show, Jonas had suggested that the couple might get married this summer.Follow @News18Movies for more